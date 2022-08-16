Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $399,000 in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTRS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

