Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $193.83 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 228,848 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $193,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $293.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.59. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

