Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT at $2,340.83

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,340.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,448.98) to €1,970.00 ($2,010.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

ADYEY stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

