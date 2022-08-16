ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $282.67 Average PT from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.67.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 9.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $5,357,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $247.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $196.34 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

