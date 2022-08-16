The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $122.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

