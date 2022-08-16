Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 378.50%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

