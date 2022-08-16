Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,528 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

