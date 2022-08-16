Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.62.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of LAW stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.90 million and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,794,000 after buying an additional 2,278,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.