The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.15 and a 200 day moving average of $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hershey by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

