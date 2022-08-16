AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 33,504 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.0 %
AN opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
