AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 33,504 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.0 %

AN opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

