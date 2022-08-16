Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,759 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

BRMK stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

