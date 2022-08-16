Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,438 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 429,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 797,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,038,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 73.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.15. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

