Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 289,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

