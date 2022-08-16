Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,018.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

