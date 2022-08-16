CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

