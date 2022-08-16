Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.52 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.