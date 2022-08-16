Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,672,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.