Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to Sector Underperform at Howard Weil

Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE BAK opened at $13.52 on Monday. Braskem has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Braskem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.