Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to Sector Underperform at Howard Weil

Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.
Braskem Trading Down 5.1 %
NYSE BAK opened at $13.52 on Monday. Braskem has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
