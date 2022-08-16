Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,870 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

