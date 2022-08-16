DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

DermTech stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.39. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

