Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evelo Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

