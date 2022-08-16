Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evelo Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.