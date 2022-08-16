Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,716,322 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.