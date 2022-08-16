Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,499 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,166,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,014.8% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 315,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 287,466 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 332,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,840 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

