Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 59.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

