Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.33 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,045,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,695,097 shares of company stock worth $1,418,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kala Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 435,231 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading

