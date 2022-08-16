Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

