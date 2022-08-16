Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
Cinedigm Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
