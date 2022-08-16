Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Cinedigm Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 1,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 821,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 747,654 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 1,003,729 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

