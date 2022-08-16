eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $9.26 on Monday. eHealth has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

