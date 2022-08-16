PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378,747 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.