Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GLUE stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
