Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 85.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 169,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 111,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

