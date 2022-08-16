Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,852 shares of company stock worth $56,952,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,366.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,305.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

