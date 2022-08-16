Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259,940 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

