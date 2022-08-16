Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Booking stock opened at $2,129.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,901.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,127.20.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

