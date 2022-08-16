CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBAY. B. Riley cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,960,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.