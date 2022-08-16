Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Baozun Price Performance

BZUN opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Analysts forecast that Baozun will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

