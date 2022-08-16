Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.