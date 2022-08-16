Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Chemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $492.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.96.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

