Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,882 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,403,000 after purchasing an additional 202,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

