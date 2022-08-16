Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $4.31 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.