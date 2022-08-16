Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $4.31 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 291,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

