Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ESLT opened at $232.23 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.46.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after acquiring an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

