Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Gamida Cell Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

