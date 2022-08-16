Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Atento Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:ATTO opened at $5.79 on Monday. Atento has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.
Institutional Trading of Atento
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.