Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ATTO opened at $5.79 on Monday. Atento has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.