Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.65.
Coty Stock Performance
NYSE:COTY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty
Coty Company Profile
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coty (COTY)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.