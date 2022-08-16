Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

