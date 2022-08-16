CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.61.

NYSE CAE opened at $21.24 on Monday. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

