American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.30.

NYSE:AEL opened at $41.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

