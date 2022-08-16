Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Lowered to €49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Stock Performance

APEMY opened at $30.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. Aperam has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.