Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
HA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Hawaiian Trading Up 1.9 %
Hawaiian stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.
