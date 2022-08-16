Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Hawaiian stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

