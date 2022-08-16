Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

