Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

