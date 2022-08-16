Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $321.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $283.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APD opened at $274.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

